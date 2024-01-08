“Do as I say.” That’s industrial management in four words.

If you don’t follow the instructions to the letter, you’re insubordinate. Not subordinate.

Complete subordination might have been the goal in an industrial setting. But now, it’s dangerous, expensive and inefficent. Because people close to the work know exactly what needs to be done.

The opposite of insubordination is now enrollment.

Someone who is enrolled in the journey doesn’t have to be told exactly what to do. Instead, given the goals, the tools and the culture, they will figure it out.