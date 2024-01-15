Time, consequences and opportunities

Dreams have consequences Hisham Matar

Time passes, decisions are made, we face the consequences or enjoy the benefits.

A few books for this moment, about navigating our days, and the possibility of light. It bends toward justice.

The Return, by Hisham Matar. A beautiful and heartrending memoir of the costs and survival of a tyrant.

The Last Policeman, by Ben Winters. A surprising meditation on what happens when we all know we have a year left.

The Ministry for the Future, by Kim Stanley Robinson. An unforgettable story of near-future climate change and the heroes and humans who show up to do something.

It Can’t Happen Here, by Sinclair Lewis. The consequences of demagoguery.

Learning to Love Midlife, by Chip Conley. A powerful and optimistic call from a dear friend.