This time it’s personal

My new book is urgent and it’s personal. Some readers have told me that it’s also their favorite. It opens the door to a better way to work and to find meaning in how we spend our days.

I’ve done dozens of podcasts talking about it, but when I talk about it, it’s not nearly as important as when you talk about it. That’s the only way our culture changes.

We spend 90,000 hours of our lives at work. And we’re at a crossroads. A fork in the road created by AI, tech, outsourcing and the brutality of the end of the regime of industrial capitalism.

It’s worth talking about.

Thanks for leading.